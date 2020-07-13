Sections
Child follows cat’s lead on how to play with fridge magnets. Watch cute clip

Looks like this cat is teaching this toddler its ways of gentle taps.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 13:28 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat and a baby playing with fridge magnets. (Reddit/@roguejezabell)

What could be cuter than the gentle taps of a feline, you ask? A kitty teaching its way of the gentle taps to a toddler, of course.

Posted on Reddit on July 7, this clip is just over 40 seconds long. The video has been shared with a caption reading, “I shall teach this child the way of the taps”.

The recording shows a cat and a toddler hanging out by a fridge. There are some magnets stuck to the appliance which are in reach of the two cuties.

The kitty, initially, starts playing with a turtle-shaped, blue and green coloured magnet. It uses its paw to move the magnet around the fridge, and even drops it on the floor once. The pet parent, who is behind the scene, quickly grabs the magnet and sticks it back up. As the clip progresses, the cat continues playing this game. After a few seconds, the toddler also joins the feline and repeats the kitty’s paw motions with its hands.



Watch this cute interaction here:

I shall teach this child the way of the taps. from r/CatTaps

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘cat taps’, this video has received a lot of love. It currently has over 4,000 upvotes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the cat and baby duo. One person said, “Haha the baby’s like, ‘This is cool, but I still wanna grab your face’” referring to the end of the recording.

“I wonder what a baby thinks the cat is and vice versa,” inquired a Reddit user. To this, the original poster replied, “Baby: soft friend. Cat: weird tiny human that can’t feed me, pets too rough, and likes to play chase. Cure for my boredom”.

What are your thoughts on this sweet dynamic between a kitty and a kid?

Also Read | This cat wants to be pet and is letting her hooman know so in the gentlest fashion possible. Watch

