Sections
Home / It's Viral / Chilean Batman prowls streets of Santiago delivering food to homeless

Chilean Batman prowls streets of Santiago delivering food to homeless

The man, who wears a shiny batman suit complete with a coronavirus-ready sanitary facemask, delivers a few dozen plates of hot food to homeless people.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 11:47 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Chile

A Chilean trader and so-called 'Batman solidario' (Solidarity Batman) greets a homeless man with an elbow bump while delivering charity food rations in the street. (REUTERS)

A stranger disguised as Batman is prowling the streets of Santiago delivering food to the homeless, providing sustenance and light-hearted solace to those in need following months of lockdown in the Chilean capital.

The man, who wears a shiny batman suit complete with a coronavirus-ready sanitary facemask, delivers a few dozen plates of hot food to homeless people throughout the South American capital on a regular basis.

He said he prefers not to be identified.

A Chilean trader and so-called 'Batman solidario' (Solidarity Batman) prepares to put on his mask as he dresses up before cooking at his house. ( REUTERS )

“Look around you, see if you can dedicate a little time, a little food, a little shelter, a word sometimes of encouragement to those who need it”, he said, adding the disguise was meant to bring good cheer and unite.



Restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus have devastated Chile’s economy. Unemployment has sky rocketed to over 12% in Chile, breaking a decade-long record, and much of the capital Santiago continues to operate at half mast.

And despite the Batman suit, Simon Salvador, one of the recipients, said the true sentiment was clear.

“It is appreciated...from one human to another,” Salvador said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Priyanka agrees with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, according to new book and all the latest news
Aug 19, 2020 13:04 IST
Earth’s two most colourful atmospheric phenomena meet, NASA posts image
Aug 19, 2020 13:00 IST
Gurmeet dances in the airport on his way to Jaipur for The Wife’s shoot
Aug 19, 2020 12:59 IST
Gold price falls, silver plunges sharply on bullion market
Aug 19, 2020 12:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.