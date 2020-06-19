Sections
Home / It's Viral / Chocolate Maggi is the new fusion dish that’s repulsing Twitter. Fancy a bite?

Chocolate Maggi is the new fusion dish that’s repulsing Twitter. Fancy a bite?

“Once again I will cook chocolate Maggi today,” reads the post’s caption.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:21 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Chocolate Maggi. (Twitter/@rahulpassi)

For many, Maggi is not just food but an emotion. The same also applies for chocolate. It’s true that most people love eating Maggi and chocolate. However, how would you react if we tell you to eat them together – precisely in the form of a dish called ‘Chocolate Maggi.’ If you’re disgusted or can’t stop saying “ew”, don’t worry, you’re not alone. A pic of this chocolate Maggi dish has now evoked similar reactions among tweeple too.

Shared on Twitter, the picture shows an electric kettle that’s half-filled with water, Maggi noodles, its tastemaker, and bars of chocolate.

“Once again I will cook chocolate Maggi today,” reads the post’s caption.



Memes, GIFs and hilarious replies flooded the post’s comments section as people started expressing their reactions to this unusual – and some may say unnecessary - fusion dish. Many mentioned that there was no need for ruining two dishes which are otherwise so delicious.



Here’s a Twitter user who shared a dialogue by Naseeruddin Shah from the 1999 film Sarfarosh:

An individual found their perfect reply in this meme inspired by the film Jolly LLB 2:

“Dar Lagra Hai Dekh Ke (I am feeling scared after seeing it),” with this caption, here’s what another Twitter user shared:

A Twitter user, hopefully jokingly, wrote, “Why don’t you add gulab jamuns to it?” To this, another user of the micro-blogging site replied, “Haan aur ideas do is daanav ko (don’t give him more ideas).”

Another Twitter user thought this GIF from the animated film The Secret Life of Pets is the best way to show how they feel about chocolate Maggi:

“Ese kya mazburi thi (what was the compulsion?),” asked a Twitter user. We won’t blame you, if you have the same question.

Would you like to taste it?

Also Read | Maggi Pani Puri dish angers tweeple. ‘Looks like a scene from a horror movie,’ says a Twitter user

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Modi’s all-party meet over border tensions with China underway
Jun 19, 2020 17:53 IST
SC declines stay on Central Vista redevelopment for the second time
Jun 19, 2020 17:52 IST
Shiv Sainik to lead country in future: Uddhav Thackeray on Sena Day
Jun 19, 2020 17:52 IST
MS Dhoni: The ODI cricket par excellence - Top Five knocks
Jun 19, 2020 17:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.