Chris Evans' Instagram posts act as a humble reminder of fall's arrival. Seen them yet?

Chris Evans’ Instagram posts act as a humble reminder of fall’s arrival. Seen them yet?

American actor Chris Evans, most notably known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series of films, shared these images of a tree.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 11:31 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a tree. (Instagram/@chrisevans)

Fall can mean many things for different people. For some, it is an opportunity to start taking out their winter clothes as they put their summer wardrobe away. For others, it is an excuse to drink another Pumpkin Spice Latte. Fall is also a reminder of the beginning of the festive season, with Halloween just around the corner. If you’re feeling all types of excitement for autumn, then this post by American actor Chris Evans may bring a sweet smile to your face. However, even if fall isn’t your favourite season, worry not, the scenic shots may fill you up with a serene sense of joy, nonetheless.

Evans shared this initial post on his official Instagram account on October 4. “It’s starting,” reads the caption of the post which has been shared along with a blue heart. The image shows a tree, the leaves of which are changing colour. Check out the share which has accumulated over 8.3 lakh likes and many appreciative comments from netizens:

Now isn’t that just wonderful? If you thought so, then you wouldn’t be alone. Here is what Instagram users had to say about the snapshot. One person said, “You are not kidding! Fall weather approaching fast”. Another individual wrote, “Love the gorgeous fall colors, but I couldn’t take my eyes off of the cloud just above the treetops”.

Then, on October 11, the actor, most notably known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series of films, shared another picture of the same tree. But this time around, the colouration of the leaves had changed significantly.



This post, shared with the text, “It’s happening fast!” amassed over 7.3 lakh likes on the photo and video sharing platform.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the image. “Beautiful!” read one comment on the post. Somebody else proclaimed, “Happy autumn”.

What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | Chris Evans tried to give his dog a haircut. ‘It went so wrong, so fast’

