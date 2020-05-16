Chris Evans tells Jimmy Fallon what went wrong when he tried to shave his dog

Sections
Watch Captain America tell late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon what he has learned about DIY dog-grooming from his previous misadventures with his sweet pup Dodger.

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The actor starts by telling Fallon that he had given Dodger a shave before, right when quarantine began. (Twitter/@FallonTonight)

Some of us may remember what happened to poor little Dodger, Chris Evans’s cute dog, when Captain America tried to give him a haircut. In case you don’t, we’ll just say this: it didn’t go as planned. But now, the star of Defending Jacob is telling late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon how ‘it went so wrong, so fast’.

This just over a-minute-long clip was posted to The Tonight Show’s official Twitter account on May 15 with the hashtag #FallonAtHome.

The video was shared with a caption that reads, “Chris Evans tells Jimmy what he learned from his dog haircut gone wrong”.

The actor starts by telling Fallon that he had given Dodger a shave before, right when quarantine began. That experiment had ended successfully for both the pet and the pet parent. Thus, Evans got more confident and decided to use a shorter attachment and as they say, rest is history.



As the recording progresses, Jimmy discloses that he wants to give his doggo a trim as well and be part of the DIY-community. So Evans gives him a rundown about what he has learned. Check out the video below for dog-grooming tips from Captain America himself.

Since being shared, the post has over 1,700 likes and more than 1,600 retweets.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “Dodger gets to cut Chris’s hair now. Fair is fair”. Um, we agree. Though we’d hate to see that luscious beard botched-up.

Here are some other hilarious responses:

 What are your thoughts on this cute yet unfortunate event?

