Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hang out with unusual ‘election buddy’. It’s adorable

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hang out with unusual ‘election buddy’. It’s adorable

American model, Chrissy Teigen shared these videos from her official Twitter account.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 20:07 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows John Legend and a bearded dragon. (Twitter/@chrissyteigen)

American model, Chrissy Teigen, much like many others around the world, has been eagerly awaiting the results of the US Election 2020. Teigen has documented the many shenanigans her and her family have gotten up to whilst watching the news. In a recent video, she introduced a rather unexpected ‘election buddy’ who has joined their viewing party.

Shared on Teigen’s official Twitter account on November 6, the recording is almost 15 seconds long.

The clip opens to the shot of a bearded dragon sitting in a blanket. “This is my little election buddy,” says Teigen. Check out the recording to see Teigen’s special companion.



Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has captured netizens’ attention. The video currently has nearly 2.5 lakh views. The tweet in itself has over 8,200 likes and many comments.



Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “That is so sweet”. “I love you! Twitter should pay you to tweet,” read one comment on the thread.

Soon after, Teigen shared another video. This just over 10-second-long clip shows her husband, John Legend, hanging out with the said ‘election buddy’ aka their bearded dragon named Sebastian.

Teigen is heard asking her husband, “Are you happy?” from behind the camera. “I am very happy,” answered Legend. Check out the clip below to see how their bearded dragon ‘feels’.

That recording has received almost two lakh views since being posted just a few hours ago.

Here is how tweeple reacted to both the shares:

What are your thoughts on the videos?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Nov 06, 2020 19:01 IST
Bihar polls: Top Covid-19-hit districts to vote in third and final phase
Nov 06, 2020 18:11 IST
SRH vs RCB Live: Jason Holder strikes again, removes Shivam Dube
Nov 06, 2020 20:44 IST
Shah seeks a chance for BJP in Bengal, promises ‘Sonar Bangla’ in 5 years
Nov 06, 2020 19:32 IST

latest news

Fire breaks out in Triveni Nagar godown in Mumbai’s Malad; no injuries so far
Nov 06, 2020 20:43 IST
Don’t play the numbers game
Nov 06, 2020 20:42 IST
Kriti Kharbanda reveals her ‘malaria wala face’, says she’s recovering
Nov 06, 2020 20:42 IST
Does Stoicism hold the answer to life in these chaotic times?
Nov 06, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.