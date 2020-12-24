Jugalbandi of classical Instruments and Jingle Bells impresses Anand Mahindra

Christmas is just a few hours away. People across the world have already started celebrating the big day but in ways that ensure safety. There are certain things without which this holiday seems incomplete. They’re Christmas delicacies, Santa Claus – visiting people virtually this year – and, of course, Jingle Bells. And, it gets even better with this particular rendition of the song performed using traditional Indian instruments.

Anand Mahindra shared the video of Twitter. “A bit contrived but still ends up making some good vibes... A good warm up for Christmas Eve,” he tweeted.

Take a look at the clip:

With over 32,000 views, the post has received tons of comments from people. It has also accumulated nearly 1,200 likes. People shared various comments on Mahindra’s post.

“Anand Sir, Shehenai, Sitar, Sarangi, Dhol, we Indians simply rock. No one can match our classical prowess,” wrote a Twitter user. “Awesome!! Music is the soul of every celebration, to bring in togetherness, harmony and peace, precursor to set in the spirit of joy and happiness,” said another. “Thanks a ton for the video. It strikes an instant chord with listeners,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video?