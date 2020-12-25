Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Santas hold huge mask to spread awareness in Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art. Watch

Santas hold huge mask to spread awareness in Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art. Watch

Sudarsan Pattnaik tweeted that he’s attempting a record with his 120-foot-long and 50-foot-wide artwork.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 13:32 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the artwork created by Sudarsan Pattnaik. (Twitter/@sudarsansand)

Internationally acclaimed award-winning sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik recently attempted a record by creating an artwork that shows two Santa Clauses holding a huge mask with a message of awareness written on it. He took to Twitter to share images and videos of his amazing creation.

“Attempted for another record on 3D SandArt. World’s biggest #Mask with Santa Clauses on 3d SandArt with message #UseMaskStaySafe. This is 120ft long and 50ft wide has created on 6000 Sqft area to create awareness on #Covid19, at Puri beach in India,” he tweeted. The post is complete with a few images of his creation.

In another post, he also shared a video of the massive artwork:

Since being shared, both the posts have received tons of comments from people. From expressing amazement at the creation to wishing him Merry Christmas, people shared various responses.

“What a great “Man” you are sir, always bang on the target,” wrote a Twitter user. “Sir, this is wonderful. Just curious to know how much time does it took you?” asked another. “Merry Christmas,” wished a third.

What do you think of the creation?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP ups ante against TMC as PM Modi releases financial benefits to farmers
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
by HT Entertainment Desk
Apologise, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell in Kabul
by Shishir Gupta
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Japan delays gender-equality goals in new five-year plan
by Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bihar ITICAT Result 2020 declared, here’s how to download rank card
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
PSG’s Mbappe thanks Tuchel after reports of German coach’s sacking
by Reuters
Protesting Haryana farmers throw open toll plaza gates on highways
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.