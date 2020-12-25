Santas hold huge mask to spread awareness in Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art. Watch

Internationally acclaimed award-winning sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik recently attempted a record by creating an artwork that shows two Santa Clauses holding a huge mask with a message of awareness written on it. He took to Twitter to share images and videos of his amazing creation.

“Attempted for another record on 3D SandArt. World’s biggest #Mask with Santa Clauses on 3d SandArt with message #UseMaskStaySafe. This is 120ft long and 50ft wide has created on 6000 Sqft area to create awareness on #Covid19, at Puri beach in India,” he tweeted. The post is complete with a few images of his creation.

In another post, he also shared a video of the massive artwork:

Since being shared, both the posts have received tons of comments from people. From expressing amazement at the creation to wishing him Merry Christmas, people shared various responses.

“What a great “Man” you are sir, always bang on the target,” wrote a Twitter user. “Sir, this is wonderful. Just curious to know how much time does it took you?” asked another. “Merry Christmas,” wished a third.

