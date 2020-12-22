Sections
Christmas in a cup: Video of chocolate bomb dissolving in milk may make your mouth water

As the video goes on, someone pours warm milk on the chocolate bomb which gradually melts to reveal a sweet surprise.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 14:16 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image is a screengrab of the video of the chocolate bomb. (Reddit/@absoluteprofit1)

If you’re looking for some warmth and comfort in this chilly weather then this Reddit video may just be perfect for you. The clip, showing a chocolate bomb in a cup is the exact kind of comfort in a cup that one needs when the temperature goes down. After watching it, you may find yourself craving for a chocolate bomb too.

Posted on the subreddit ‘oddlysatisfying’ the clip definitely lives up to the description of the category. The video starts with the shot of a cup containing a chocolate bomb with sprinkles. As the video goes on, someone pours warm milk on the chocolate bomb which gradually melts to reveal a sweet surprise.

“Little bit of a delayed hot chocolate bomb!” reads the caption alongside the video.

Check out the clip:



Little bit of a delayed hot chocolate bomb! from r/oddlysatisfying

Shared on December 21, the clip has garnered more than 38,000 upvotes and varied reactions from netizens. People couldn’t stop pointing out how satisfying the chocolate dissolving part was. Many also expressed that the video made them crave for a cup of hot chocolate too.

“Always cool to see a marshmallow hatching in the wild,” joked a Reddit user. “Reminds me of the Cloudy with a chance of meatballs 2 marshmallow birthing scene,” pointed out another. The scene definitely makes one remind of the cute new-born marshmallows in the animated film. “How did I not know that these exist,” commented a third. “Thanks for blessing my feed with this,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this clip of a chocolate bomb?

