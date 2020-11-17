Chunks of cliff collapse in Spanish island, scary moment captured on camera. Watch

The image is a screengrab from the video shared by President of the Canary Islands. (Twitter@avtorrespT)

Of all the shuddering videos available on the Internet, this video of a cliff collapsing on a beach in La Gomera, one of the islands in Spain’s Canary Islands is swiftly going viral. The clip shared by President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres shows the collapse taken by an eye-witness.

Posted on Twitter, the clip starts with the frame focused on a cliff overlooking the sea in the island of La Gomera. A few seconds later, rocks and dust start to tumble out from the cliff. And just a few moments after that a large portion of the cliff collapses. The eye-witness can be seen running away from the spot.

“Effective security displaced persons and specialized dogs searching for people to the place. Dangerous and prohibited access site. Although it seems stabilized, there are cracks, so the risk of repetition exists. Maximum precaution and all the support for the island of La Gomera,” informs the caption when translated from Spanish.

Shared on November 15, the shocking clip has garnered more than 2.7 lakh views and tons of comments from netizens. People were stunned to witness the scary video. While many shared shocked face emojis, some lauded the rescue teams deployed near the site.

“I wish there were no victims. All the support to the troops who are carrying out the search and a lot of care. Much encouragement to them,” read one comment when translated from Spanish. “Much encouragement to La Gomera. I hope there was no one below,” commented another.

One netizen shared an after-effect video of the incident.

