Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / CIA shares ‘spot the difference’ post with a festive twist. Are you ready to solve it?

CIA shares ‘spot the difference’ post with a festive twist. Are you ready to solve it?

“You know how this works. Let us know how many differences you find,” CIA tweeted.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 20:55 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CIA’s tweet prompted people to share various answers. (Twitter/CIA)

If you’re someone who follows the official Twitter profile of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), you may be aware of the different brain teasers they share. From posts designed to test people’s power of observation to the ones that judge their analytical skills, their tweets are varied. Case in point, the ‘spot the difference’ tweet they shared.

“You know how this works. Let us know how many differences you find,” they wrote. The tweet is complete with two similar looking pictures. As mentioned in the caption, there are differences in both the images but only the observant ones can find them. Are you one of them? Take a look at the tweet to find out:

Since being shared, the post received over 1,800 likes. People also shared tons of comments on the post. From pointing out eight to over ten differences, people shared various answers.

How many were you able to find? In an update, the CIA also shared a picture highlighting the difference.

Did you enjoy solving the brain teaser?

Also Read | Can you ace CIA’s analytical skills test? It involves pic of a snowy day

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
by HT Correspondent
Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode
by HT Correspondent
Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction on December 21: How to watch in India
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Kumaraswamy denies move to merge JD(S) with BJP, says offering issue-based support
by Venkatesha Babu
Youth Rapid C’ships: Nihal Sarin, Iniyan advance to U-18 quarterfinals
by Press Trust of India
Israelis returning from UK to be sent to quarantine hotels
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
SPPU students can now also study ‘out of course’ subject
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.