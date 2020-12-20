CIA shares ‘spot the difference’ post with a festive twist. Are you ready to solve it?

If you’re someone who follows the official Twitter profile of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), you may be aware of the different brain teasers they share. From posts designed to test people’s power of observation to the ones that judge their analytical skills, their tweets are varied. Case in point, the ‘spot the difference’ tweet they shared.

“You know how this works. Let us know how many differences you find,” they wrote. The tweet is complete with two similar looking pictures. As mentioned in the caption, there are differences in both the images but only the observant ones can find them. Are you one of them? Take a look at the tweet to find out:

Since being shared, the post received over 1,800 likes. People also shared tons of comments on the post. From pointing out eight to over ten differences, people shared various answers.

How many were you able to find? In an update, the CIA also shared a picture highlighting the difference.

Did you enjoy solving the brain teaser?

