Home / It's Viral / Cillian Murphy is basically Shahid Kapoor from Jab We Met, say netizens. What do you think?

People think Cillian Murphy looks like Shahid Kapoor from Jab We Met. What’s your take?

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 08:22 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A Cillian Murphy-Shahid Kapoor related post shared by a Twitter user. (Twitter/@abdullasohail_)

Twitter often presents such random comparisons which are not just funny but can also make you think “this is something I cannot unseen.” Entering that list is this idea that Cillian Murphy looks just like Shahid Kapoor’s character from Jab We Met.

It all started with a post on a Facebook group where someone shared two pictures of Murphy, one from The Dark Knight and another from a Netflix show named Peaky Blinders. On the image, they added the caption, “You know him from Peaky Blinders, and I know him from Batman Begins. We ain’t the same, bro.”

While many expressed their love for the different roles played by Murphy, one particular comment captured netizens’ attention. An individual commented “I know him from jab we met” and sparked a laughter fest among people who couldn’t help but agree.

The screenshot shows the post and the comment on it. ( Facebook/Bollywood Memers )

“I can’t unsee this,” wrote a Facebook user. “I also thought so,” commented another. “Me too bro,” agreed a third. Most people simply shared laughing out loud emojis.



The wave of laughter, however, didn’t stay restricted to Facebook and soon several people also started tweeting the same thing and that too in the most hilarious way possible.

“Why does Cillian Murphy from Batman look like Jab We Met’s Shahid who is just about to sing ‘Tum Se Hi’?” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image.

Here’s another Twitter user taking part in the fun:

Take a look at what else the creative minds of Twitter shared:

Then there is this Twitter user who wrote that how they cannot unsee the resemblance as Cillian Murphy-Shahid Kapoor memes are all over the Internet. They also shared this:

A few, though they didn’t share memes, wrote how they are enjoying the whole trend.

“So, a lot of you were posting about how Cillian Murphy from Batman, and Shahid Kapoor from Jab We Met look alike. Well, yes,” wrote a Twitter user. “These Cillian Murphy-Shahid Kapoor memes are killing me,” commented another.

What are your thoughts? Do you agree with the netizens too?

