CISF plants hundreds of saplings at Amritsar Airport, plans to plant more

CISF plants hundreds of saplings at Amritsar Airport, plans to plant more

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel planted around 250 saplings at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 17:33 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Amritsar

CISF is planning to plant 3,00,000 saplings across the country (ANI)

In accordance with the Centre’s decision to plant 2,000 saplings in every airport across the country, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Sunday, planted around 250 saplings at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar. It is planning to plant 3,00,000 saplings across the country.

Speaking to ANI, Vipinkant Seth, Director Amritsar Airpor said, “In a great initiative for the environment, the CISF on Sunday started a plantation drive. While 250 saplings were planted today, around 1,000 more will be planted, for which we have already selected few areas.”

“There are a lot of spaces on both sides of the entry point to the airport. We plan to do more plantation there, which will make our airport look more beautiful”, he added.

Senior Commandant Dharamveer Yadav of CISF said, “We started a plantation drive today, by planting 250 saplings. As per the instructions of our headquarters, we plan to plant 2,000 more saplings under our Vrihat programme. Under this programme, the CISF will plant 3,00,000 saplings across the country.”



