Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Clad in PPE kit doctor dances to Ghungroo from film War in Silchar, Assam. Video wins people over

Clad in PPE kit doctor dances to Ghungroo from film War in Silchar, Assam. Video wins people over

The video shows Dr Arup Senapati “dancing in front of Covid patients to make them feel happy.”

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 22:16 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Dr Arup Senapati dancing. (Twitter/@drsfaizanahmad)

For the past few months, people across the world are dealing with the ongoing pandemic. There are several professionals, from doctors to police personnel, who keep on working tirelessly to ensure the safety of others in these challenging times. Not just that, at times, they also engage in activities that help spread positivity and joy among everyone during these perilous times. Case in point, this video of an ENT surgeon named Arup Senapati who is dancing to spread some happiness among Covid positive patients.

Shared on Twitter by another doctor named Syed Faizan Ahmad, the video shows Senapati grooving to the beats of the song Ghungroo from the film War.

“Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam. Dancing in front of COVID patients to make them feel happy,” Ahmad wrote while sharing the video. The clip shows Senapati’s enthusiastic and skilful dance moves.



Since being shared a little over two hours ago, the video has gathered close to 7,800 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also amassed tons of appreciative comments from people.



“Hats off, after so much of stressful days they have, to do this with such ease. I bow my head with respect,” wrote a Twitter user. “Loved the way he fixed his face shield in swag, way to go doc,” tweeted another. “This is actually what happens when one loves one’s duty. This doctor can shake a leg,” said a third. “He has the moves!” expressed a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

The song to which Senapati danced originally features Hrithik Roshan. So, many tagged the actor urging him to see the video.

What do you think of the clip?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
Oct 18, 2020 20:25 IST
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Oct 18, 2020 20:33 IST
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Oct 18, 2020 20:02 IST
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
Oct 18, 2020 21:16 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 18, 2020 22:24 IST
Hathras: Anti-Romeo squads to be a part of “Mission Shakti” campaign
Oct 18, 2020 22:25 IST
Akhilesh Yadav starts strategising for 2022 state elections
Oct 18, 2020 22:22 IST
Economy, pandemic overshadow climate for young US voters
Oct 18, 2020 22:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.