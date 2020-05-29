Sections
Home / It's Viral / Class 7 student designs robot for contactless medicine delivery, names it ‘Shourya’

Class 7 student designs robot for contactless medicine delivery, names it ‘Shourya’

Sai Suresh Rangdal designed the robot ‘Shourya’ that can be controlled by a smartphone.

Updated: May 29, 2020 13:22 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Aurangabad

Suresh Rangdal with his creation ‘Shourya’. (ANI)

A seventh standard student, Sai Suresh Rangdal, has designed a robot named “Shourya” in Aurangabad for contactless delivery of medicines and food to patients.

Speaking to ANI he said, “The robot is operated by battery and can be controlled by a smartphone. It can carry items weighing up to 1 kg”.

“The aim behind designing this robot is to reduce physical contact of medical staff with coronavirus patients and hence reducing their change of contracting COVID-19. It can move forward, backward, 360 degrees right and left,” he added.

Sai’s father, Suresh told ANI that his son is into gadgets and electronics since childhood.



“Since four to five year we gifted him electronic stuff on his birthday. We bought gadgets and other items which were used to develop this robot. We did not get a few things amid the lockdown so he got very upset. Later, he decided to do something for the healthcare workers who are the most vulnerable to this virus,” said Suresh.

Suresh added that due to the unavailability of a few things, Sai utilised old gadgets to develop this robot.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘No need for third party intervention’: China rejects Trump’s offer to mediate in border row with India
May 29, 2020 14:23 IST
Andhra Pradesh SEC Ramesh Kumar reinstated by high court
May 29, 2020 14:16 IST
Deepika Padukone’s old Malayalam sari ads are going viral
May 29, 2020 14:16 IST
Former PM Deve Gowda mourns Rajya Sabha member Veerendra Kumar’s death
May 29, 2020 14:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.