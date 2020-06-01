Sections
Class 7 student from Noida gives away piggy bank savings to help migrant labourers

Niharika Dwivedi, a class VIII student from Noida gave away a total of Rs 48,530.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 12:48 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, New Delhi

(ANI)

Moved by the struggle of migrant labourers in reaching their homes amid COVID-19 crisis, a 12-year-old Noida-based girl has given away her piggy bank savings of over Rs 48,000 to arrange for three Jharkhand migrant labourers, including a cancer patient, take flights back to their homes.

Niharika Dwivedi, a class VIII student from Noida gave away a total of Rs 48,530 which she had collected for the last two years to help migrant labourers to reach their home state.

“Watching news channels and struggle of these people have inspired me to help migrant labourers in reaching home. They have contributed so much in society and it is our responsibility to help them in this crisis. I had collected 48,530 from my pocket money and I used it to help these three people out of which one is a cancer patient,” Niharika told ANI.



Her mother, Surbhi Dwivedi said, “We had been noticing that she used to get sad whenever she watched news about labourers. One day she saw an airplane and asked us if we can send needy people by flight? She gave us her piggy bank and said I want to help labourers and we were proud and happy to hear that from our 12-year-old daughter.”



“We enquired and found out from our common friends about three migrants who wanted to go back to their homes. One of them is a cancer patient. We arranged for flight tickets and sent them home” added Surbhi.

