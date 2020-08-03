Clip of bathing baby tapir will make you want to take a dip in water

Video of this baby tapir enjoying a cool dip in the water may make you smile. (Facebook/@Woodland Park Zoo)

To get respite from soaring temperature, taking a shower is often the easy way out. However, it’s not just humans who love taking a long dip in the waters. Case in point is the video of this baby tapir enjoying a cool dip in the water. Chances are the video will make you want to do the same.

Shared on Woodland Park Zoo’s official Facebook page, the video is 42 seconds of pure joy. “The baby tapir takes a dip! Mom, Ulan, is an excellent swim coach and the little tapir is a natural in the deeper water. Follow all things,” reads the post’s caption.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 21,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered over 1,000 likes. People had various things to say about this too cute to handle video. There were also some who couldn’t stop gushing over the video.

“Such a cute little watermelon! Tapirs are my absolute favourites!” wrote a Facebook user. “Looks so refreshing, I’d love to join him!” commented another. “So cute as he enjoys a dip during this hot weather,” expressed a third. “Cutest swimmer I ever saw,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?