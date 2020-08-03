Sections
Home / It's Viral / Clip of bathing baby tapir will make you want to take a dip in water

Clip of bathing baby tapir will make you want to take a dip in water

“Such a cute little watermelon! Tapirs are my absolute favourites!” wrote an individual.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 08:45 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Video of this baby tapir enjoying a cool dip in the water may make you smile. (Facebook/@Woodland Park Zoo)

To get respite from soaring temperature, taking a shower is often the easy way out. However, it’s not just humans who love taking a long dip in the waters. Case in point is the video of this baby tapir enjoying a cool dip in the water. Chances are the video will make you want to do the same.

Shared on Woodland Park Zoo’s official Facebook page, the video is 42 seconds of pure joy. “The baby tapir takes a dip! Mom, Ulan, is an excellent swim coach and the little tapir is a natural in the deeper water. Follow all things,” reads the post’s caption.

Take a look at the video:



Since being shared, the video has gathered over 21,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered over 1,000 likes. People had various things to say about this too cute to handle video. There were also some who couldn’t stop gushing over the video.



“Such a cute little watermelon! Tapirs are my absolute favourites!” wrote a Facebook user. “Looks so refreshing, I’d love to join him!” commented another. “So cute as he enjoys a dip during this hot weather,” expressed a third. “Cutest swimmer I ever saw,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: President Kovind, PM Modi extend wishes on Raksha Bandhan and all the latest news
Aug 03, 2020 08:59 IST
New normal to near normal: Car sales pick up pace in July
Aug 03, 2020 08:58 IST
Tokyo Paralympic competition schedule will be same next year
Aug 03, 2020 08:58 IST
‘Sacred thread of love’: President Kovind, PM Modi extend wishes on Raksha Bandhan
Aug 03, 2020 08:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.