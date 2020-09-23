Sections
Clip of cricket match played by ‘pawfessional’ players will make you smile

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 20:22 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a dog playing cricket. (Instagram/@bilkulelementary)

With the start of IPL a few days ago, the cricket fever has again struck fans of the sport. This video, shared on Instagram reels shows a glimpse of a hat-ke cricket match and is winning netizens’ hearts.

Shared from the Instagram profile @bilkulelementary, the reels show a cricket match being played. The video opens with a man posing as the bowler. The scene then transitions to show the other players, three of which are dogs. The clip goes on to show the bowler throwing a ball towards the batsman which he hits out of the frame.

One of the furry fielders can be seen jumping and taking the catch with ease just before the clip ends.

Take a look at the cute video:



Posted on September 20, the clip has garnered over 2.4 million views along with more than 40,600 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable furry fielders. Many were eager to know if these fielders were ‘pawfessional’. Others dropped lots of heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Such cute fielders! I wanna play too,” wrote an Instagram user. “Looks like they are very pawfessional,” commented another. “So cute!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

