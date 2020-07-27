Sections
Clip of doggo brothers relaxing with feline sibling is a must watch on a Monday morning

As Watson rests his head on Kiko’s body, Kiko can be seen cuddling with Harry.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 10:35 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The relaxing video shows Kiko, Watson and Harry. (Instagram/@wat.ki)

Monday mornings can be a bit dull. So, to add little sparkle to the day, here’s a clip that is bound to fill your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling. While the Internet has a large collection of cute videos to offer, what could be better than an adorable dog video? Why of course a video with two doggos. And a delightful kitty too. Shared on Instagram, this trio will help drive away your Monday morning blues.

The clip has been posted on the official Instagram account of two adorable dog siblings Watson and Kiko. It shows Watson and Kiko chilling by a window on a bed. They are joined by their feline sibling Harry. As Watson rests his head on Kiko’s body, Kiko can be seen cuddling with Harry.

Chances are that this video will fill your heart with joy.

“Something relaxing and sweet to watch. Hope you are having a nice day,” reads the caption.



Take a look at the clip and get ready to say ‘aww’:

Posted a few hours ago, the clip has already garnered over 65,000 views and tons of love from netizens.

“This melts my heart. Cutest trio,” comments an Instagram user. “That looks so cozy, can I please join?” requests another. “The 3 musketeers,” writes a third.

“What a big beautiful pile of love,” says a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this super adorable clip?

