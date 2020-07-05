Clip of monkeys meeting chicks and being confused is making netizens go aww. Watch

The Internet is blessed with videos that showcase meetings between animals of completely different species. And most of them are too cute to handle. This video of curious monkeys meeting baby chicks is an addition to that treasure trove.

Posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the eleven-second-long clip is all kinds of adorable. In the video, the monkeys are seen inspecting the two fluffy birds curiously.

“Monkeying around.Exploring if it’s a walking fruit,” reads the caption.

Check out the video for a dose of laughter:

The clip has garnered almost 19,000 views along with tons of comments since being shared on July 3.

“Aww, they look so fragile,” writes a Twitter user. “The part where they didn’t understand the beak is the best!” comments another.

“So cute curious exploration,” says a third.

What do you think of this unusual meeting?