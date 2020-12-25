Clip shows man playing the keyboard by juggling tennis balls on it, amazes netizens

The Internet is the best place to discover new talents showcased by people all over the world. And this video of a man playing the keyboard while juggling tennis balls on it deserves special mention in that category. You may find yourself saying wow repeatedly after watching the video.

Shared on Instagram, the video features Charles Peachock from Florida. A finalist from America’s Got Talent, Peachock can be seen juggling some tennis balls on a keyboard in the video. As the clip goes on, Peachock skillfully hits the keys with the balls to play a Christmas song.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on December 20, the clip has garnered over 32,300 views and many appreciative comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop praising Peachock’s talent, others found the clip to be really entertaining.

“You sir have talent,” wrote an Instagram user. “So when’s your next show because I’d definitely buy tickets to this,” commented another. “It’s funny where Instagram leads you but this is the best thing I’ve seen in ages!” praised a third.

Peachock also shared another clip showing his talents in front of a live audience. Check out the clip

What are your thoughts on these clips?