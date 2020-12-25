Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Clip shows man playing the keyboard by juggling tennis balls on it, amazes netizens

Clip shows man playing the keyboard by juggling tennis balls on it, amazes netizens

As the clip goes on, Peachock skillfully hits the keys with the balls to play a Christmas song.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 01:31 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Charles Peachock juggling tennis balls to play the keyboard. (Instagram/@charlespeachock)

The Internet is the best place to discover new talents showcased by people all over the world. And this video of a man playing the keyboard while juggling tennis balls on it deserves special mention in that category. You may find yourself saying wow repeatedly after watching the video.

Shared on Instagram, the video features Charles Peachock from Florida. A finalist from America’s Got Talent, Peachock can be seen juggling some tennis balls on a keyboard in the video. As the clip goes on, Peachock skillfully hits the keys with the balls to play a Christmas song.

Take a look at the video:



Shared on December 20, the clip has garnered over 32,300 views and many appreciative comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop praising Peachock’s talent, others found the clip to be really entertaining.



“You sir have talent,” wrote an Instagram user. “So when’s your next show because I’d definitely buy tickets to this,” commented another. “It’s funny where Instagram leads you but this is the best thing I’ve seen in ages!” praised a third.

Peachock also shared another clip showing his talents in front of a live audience. Check out the clip

What are your thoughts on these clips?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India calls for holding early talks on LAC
by HT Correspondent
‘Till lotus blooms’: Suvendu Adhikari says won’t sleep till BJP wins Bengal
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
by HT Correspondent
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Maharashtra tweaks quarantine rules for fliers on watchlist
by Faisal Malik
HC refuses to interfere with centre’s move to make isi mark on toys a must
by Kanchan Chaudhari
Man plays song on keyboard while juggling tennis balls. Video may amaze you
by Srimoyee Chowdhury
Mumbai court to MNS: Don’t obstruct Amazon’s business activities
by Charul Shah
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.