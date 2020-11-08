Sections
CNN anchor has emotional reaction to Joe Biden’s win, Michelle Obama tweets about it

The video shows Van Jones’ reaction to CNN projecting Joe Biden as the winner of the US Election 2020.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 21:27 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows CNN anchor Van Jones. (Twitter/@CNN)

People from around the world recently watched the US Election 2020 unfold. Now, with the results out, many have taken to various platforms to express their emotions regarding President-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris’ win. Amongst those is CNN anchor Van Jones whose emotional reaction to the news network projecting Joe Biden’s victory has gone all sorts of viral. Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, also shared this clip from her official Twitter account.

The just over two-minute-long recording was shared on CNN’s official Twitter account on November 7. “It’s easier to be a parent this morning. It’s easier to be a dad. It’s easier to tell your kids character matters. It matters. Tell them the truth matters,” reads a bit of the caption, detailing a part of Jones’ speech, shared alongside the post.

Check out the whole video here:



Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this clip has amassed over 6.7 million views. The tweet in itself has more than 92,700 likes. The share garnered mixed reactions from netizens.



Some related to Jones’ words whilst others questioned the reaction. Here are some comments from the thread:

Obama also shared the recording on her Twitter account. “Van, thank you for expressing the sorrow and relief that we all feel. My hope is that those who hoped for a different outcome will take a moment to empathize with the pain, so many of us have felt over the past four years,” read the text shared alongside her post.

This share has accumulated over 66,000 retweets and more than 5,300 comments. Tweeple had a similar reaction to Obama’s post. One person said, “Van had me in tears”. “This was such a powerful moment. Thank you @VanJones68 for expressing what so many are feeling,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

