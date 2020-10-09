CNN reporter about to go live gets interrupted by raccoon. Watch what happens

The video of the strange scene was shared on Twitter by CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota. (Twitter/@AlisynCamerota)

A news reporter who was preparing to go live with a broadcast was forced to deal with something rather bizarre - a raccoon. A video that’s gone crazy viral shows CNN correspondent Joe Johns fending off the animal moments before he had to go live.

The video of the strange scene was shared on Twitter by CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota. “This is what a consummate professional @joejohnscnn is. Seconds before his @NewDay live shot, he fends off a raccoon attack!” she tweeted along with the video, adding, “Just another day in the nutty news cycle.” The tweet is complete with hashtags #behindthescenes #whitehouseraccoon and #wildlife.

In the video, Johns can be seen preparing to go live when he suddenly turns around and asks, “What?” This is followed by a loud, “get” after which Johns throws something big towards the thing that’s interrupting him.

Watch what happens in this video which has received nearly two million views so far:

As it turns out, Johns and the raccoon seem to have a history. The creature interrupted his shoot earlier as well when he had to scare it away, reports CNN.

The raccoon came back again on Wednesday.

“So, this is the second time the raccoon has come back at the top of ‘New Day.’ Who knows why, but I think it’s the light that attracts the animals, and you add to that -- the fact that White House campus is now barren of people... and the animals have run of the house,” Johns told CNN.

He also tweeted:

Meanwhile, the video has collected quite a few reactions on Twitter.

“Nice multi-tasking, Joe!” reads a comment on the post. “They’re trying to go to bed. You’re outside their house making too much noise!” joked another.

What do you think of this incident?