Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / CNN reporter about to go live gets interrupted by raccoon. Watch what happens

CNN reporter about to go live gets interrupted by raccoon. Watch what happens

A video that’s gone crazy viral shows CNN correspondent Joe Johns fending off the animal moments before he had to go live.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:36 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video of the strange scene was shared on Twitter by CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota. (Twitter/@AlisynCamerota)

A news reporter who was preparing to go live with a broadcast was forced to deal with something rather bizarre - a raccoon. A video that’s gone crazy viral shows CNN correspondent Joe Johns fending off the animal moments before he had to go live.

The video of the strange scene was shared on Twitter by CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota. “This is what a consummate professional @joejohnscnn is. Seconds before his @NewDay live shot, he fends off a raccoon attack!” she tweeted along with the video, adding, “Just another day in the nutty news cycle.” The tweet is complete with hashtags #behindthescenes #whitehouseraccoon and #wildlife.

In the video, Johns can be seen preparing to go live when he suddenly turns around and asks, “What?” This is followed by a loud, “get” after which Johns throws something big towards the thing that’s interrupting him.

Watch what happens in this video which has received nearly two million views so far:



As it turns out, Johns and the raccoon seem to have a history. The creature interrupted his shoot earlier as well when he had to scare it away, reports CNN.

The raccoon came back again on Wednesday.

“So, this is the second time the raccoon has come back at the top of ‘New Day.’ Who knows why, but I think it’s the light that attracts the animals, and you add to that -- the fact that White House campus is now barren of people... and the animals have run of the house,” Johns told CNN.

He also tweeted:

Meanwhile, the video has collected quite a few reactions on Twitter.

“Nice multi-tasking, Joe!” reads a comment on the post. “They’re trying to go to bed. You’re outside their house making too much noise!” joked another.

What do you think of this incident?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Oct 09, 2020 21:49 IST
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
Oct 09, 2020 14:05 IST
RR vs DC live: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Oct 09, 2020 23:32 IST
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Oct 09, 2020 22:33 IST

latest news

IPL 2020: DC bowlers, fielders choke RR to defeat
Oct 09, 2020 23:37 IST
Cut from the same cloth, Nigerian waste fabric becomes art
Oct 09, 2020 23:35 IST
Airbus delivers most jets since pandemic aided by E-delivery
Oct 09, 2020 23:35 IST
Global prospects of egg industry discussed during webinar at GADVASU
Oct 09, 2020 23:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.