Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Coin transformed from dull to shiny after cleaning, video is oddly satisfying

Coin transformed from dull to shiny after cleaning, video is oddly satisfying

“Yes, very satisfying to watch,” reads a part of a comment shared by an Instagram user on the video,

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 13:43 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a coin being cleaned. (Instagram/@coinpolisher)

Be it a man peeling off a plastic sheet off a mirror or an ice cube swirling in a cup of coffee, the world of oddly satisfying videos is vast and varied. These videos capture ordinary things but they’re so visually pleasant that they may leave you with a warm feeling and a smiley face. If you’re a fan of such videos, then you’ll not be able to stop yourself from watching this clip of an individual cleaning a coin.

The video was shared on an Instagram profile called Coin Polisher. The clip details how a person transformed a dull coin into a shiny one using different cleaning products.

Since being shared some 15 hours ago, the video has received appreciative comments from people. While most were *left8 mesmerised, some asked questions.

“What kind of product do you use on the coins?” asked an Intagram user. “You have to post more videos!” urged another. “Yes, very satisfying to watch, would love to see some results from some really old coinage!” expressed a third.



This, however, is not the only video which will leave you with a sense of satisfaction. This Instagram profile, in fact, is a treasure trove for those who love seeing oddly satisfying videos.

Just like this video which shows the same thing - an individual polishing a coin, but has the capability to present you with the same level of pleasure, if not more.

What do you think of the videos?

Also Read | Oddly satisfying video of ice cube in a cup of coffee will amuse you

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka set off on foot for Hathras after police stop them
Oct 01, 2020 14:35 IST
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Oct 01, 2020 12:37 IST
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
Oct 01, 2020 14:15 IST
SC okays DGCA plan for full refund on cancelled flights due to lockdown
Oct 01, 2020 13:00 IST

latest news

Odisha: Man tries to stab mother in front of Assembly; overpowered
Oct 01, 2020 14:28 IST
UP SIT interacts with family of Hathras gang-rape victim, records statements
Oct 01, 2020 14:26 IST
Day 1 of increased toll: Long queue of vehicles at two toll gates in Thane
Oct 01, 2020 14:25 IST
EU to start legal action against UK on Internal Market today
Oct 01, 2020 14:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.