College football team heroically rescues woman hanging from cliff. Watch incredible video

The woman was rescued by the football team of Dixie State University.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 13:44 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the woman being rescued. (Twitter/@LoniFangupo)

A group of college football players are the Internet’s newest heroes after they rescued a woman hanging from a cliff. A video of the rescue by the team of Dixie State University also made its way onto Twitter after being shared by the team’s defensive line coach Loni Fangupo.

“We had no idea that God put us here to pull a young lady to safety today. The boys were quick to react and willing to lend a hand. We are coaching HEROS here at Dixie State baby!!! By the way that man with the grey shirt jumped in with no ropes to secure him. RESPECT!!!” he wrote and shared the video.

Another video of the same incident was also tweeted by Kelly Bills, a coaching staff of the team. In his tweet, he detailed that while rappelling down the Dixie Rock, an iconic rock formation where the incident took place, the woman’s hair was tangled in the rope. She was stuck midway and was eventually rescued by the football team who jumped in to pull her to safety.

Take a look at the videos here:



The woman was hanging for about 45 minutes before she was rescued, reports Daily Mail. The team was there to discuss their upcoming season, and while returning, they spotted a man asking for help. Identified as Commander Scott Veach, he heard the woman crying for help and was trying to rescue her but was unable to do it alone. Then he received help from the team.

In a coordinated effort, Veach along with the players, pulled the woman to safety. Though severely dehydrated and shocked, she eventually recovered from the ordeal and even joked a little with her rescuers.

“She was just like, ‘Uh, next time I’ll just tie my hair up’. I was like, ‘Next time?’ If that was me, I don’t know if I’m getting back on there!” freshman cornerback Micah Gardner told to Daily Mail while recalling the incident.

Fangupo also shared another video thanking Veach who “displayed his willingness to protect and serve by placing himself in harm’s way to save this young lady.”

People had a lot to say about this heroic rescue, and they didn’t hold back while expressing their reactions in the comments sections of the posts.

What do you think of the rescue video?

