Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Coloured droplets blended together return to their original state. Watch how

Coloured droplets blended together return to their original state. Watch how

This phenomenon is a form of laminar flow called “Stokes flow”.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 19:10 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video was shared on the subreddit ‘damn that’s interesting’. (Reddit/@informationtiger)

The Internet is home to a diverse variety of content. From interesting to educational to humorous, the list is long and wide-ranging. If you’re specifically interested in content that is both exciting and educational, then this particular video may tickle your fancy. This unique video which recently resurfaced online is capturing netizens’ attention. Watching the recording, which shows a form of laminar flow called “Stokes flow”, may leave you flabbergasted.

Initially shared in 2011, the clip is getting a whole lot of traction again after being shared on Reddit on October 27. The caption shared alongside the post describes what it depicts. It reads, “Colored droplets in corn syrup seemingly blended together can be returned to their original state by reversing the direction of mixing, a form of laminar flow called ‘Stokes flow’”.

The recording begins by showing an individual adding three distinct coloured droplets, yellow, blue and red, to a container of corn syrup. They then move a handle, atop the vessel, around to mix the droplets.

A few seconds later, they reverse the circular motion of the handle. Check out the video to see what that leads to:



Colored droplets in corn syrup seemingly blended together can be returned to their original state by reversing the direction of mixing, a form of laminar flow called "Stokes flow" from r/Damnthatsinteresting

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘damn that’s interesting’, this post has amassed over 24,000 upvotes and almost 300 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “You have no idea how happy you made me by saying Stokes flow. Such a cool phenomenon”.

Another individual wrote, “Cool”. “What sorcery is this?” inquired one perplexed Reddit user.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you bamboozled too? Are you now Goggling “Stokes flow” to learn more about this epic phenomenon?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 antibody response wanes over time: UK study
Oct 27, 2020 19:07 IST
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Oct 27, 2020 19:41 IST
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Oct 27, 2020 16:26 IST
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Oct 27, 2020 15:25 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 27, 2020 19:55 IST
Rajpur set for quadrangular contest, Opposition eyes to unseat JDU bigwig
Oct 27, 2020 19:51 IST
Shah Rukh Khan says next film will be out in a year
Oct 27, 2020 19:56 IST
Jammu-based activist lodges complaint against Mehbooba over remarks on Tricolour
Oct 27, 2020 19:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.