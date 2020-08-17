Sections
Colourful murals painted on flyover pillars in Noida wow netizens. Watch

As the car drives forward, stunning depictions of Lord Krishna and Buddha can be seen on the pillars.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 13:52 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Adorned with striking details and lots of colours, the murals are definitely amazing to look at. (Twitter@CeoNoida)

Among the many initiatives taken by the Noida Authority to beautify the city, one is adorning flyover pillars with colourful art. A video featuring the beautiful paintings along the road in front of the ISKCON Temple, Noida is something one shouldn’t miss. The clip has piqued the attention of netizens and chances are you’ll also be mesmerised by the stunning artwork.

The 2-minute-long clip, shot from inside a moving car, shows the pillars along the road. As the car drives forward, stunning depictions of Lord Krishna and Buddha can be seen on the pillars. Adorned with striking details and lots of colours, the murals are definitely amazing to look at.

“Towards Efforts to beautify and cleanup noida; @noida_authority has got metro pillars on road near ISKCON temple and other public locations painted by artists,” reads the caption. Take a look at the clip:



Posted on August 16, the clip has garnered over 52,000 views and more than 3,700 likes. While some lauded the efforts of the authority to beautify the city, others found the art eye-catching and beautiful.



Some netizens mentioned that the artwork had been done on the pillars of a flyover and not along a metro line.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of this beautification initiative?

