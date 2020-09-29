Sections
‘Come for the zoomies but stay for the tongue’ is the motto of this dog video. Watch

“Big fluff energy,” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 20:50 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a dog running around. (Reddit/@mrnuttle)

There is no dearth of videos on the Internet that showcase dogs playing and running around excitedly. This abundance of content only adds value to the viewer’s experience by offering a wide variety of dog videos for everyone to choose from. If you’re a fan of this genre of content, then you must check out this fantastic new addition to the ‘zoomies’ selection.

Posted to Reddit on September 27, this clip is almost 15 seconds long. “Wait for the tongue at the end,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording opens to the shot of a living room. Herein, a brown-furred pooch can be seen running around on wooden floors, eagerly. It jumps off a couch and dodges a table on its way. The real ‘cherry on the cake’ is how the video ends. Watch the clip below to see what we’re talking about:

Wait for the tongue at the end. from r/Zoomies



Since being shared on the subreddit ‘zoomies’, this post has received a lot of appreciation from netizens. It currently has nearly 39,500 upvotes and almost 300 comments.



Here is what Redditors had to say about these exquisite zoomies video. One person said, “I didn’t know shag carpets could run”.

Another individual wrote, “Well-loved doggo zooming in well-lived-in house”. “Cute,” read one comment under the post.

A Reddit user proclaimed, “Muppet zoomies”. Somebody else declared, “Can confirm, the tongue was worth it”. “Big fluff energy,” read one comment under the post. Did you feel that fluff energy too?

