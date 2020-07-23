Sections
Home / It's Viral / Comet Neowise makes special appearance in couple’s breathtaking proposal pics

Comet Neowise makes special appearance in couple’s breathtaking proposal pics

The pictures have gone viral.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 20:02 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

John Nicotera proposing to his now-fiancé Erica in a picture clicked by his friend and photographer T Leach. (Twitter/@YohnnyNic )

When it comes to proposals, people really go out of their way to make sure the moment is beautiful and special. So you have to hand it to this man from New York who made the grand gesture even more extraordinary by timing it perfectly with a rare celestial event.

Pictures shared by John Nicotera on Twitter show the moment he went down on one knee to propose to his now-fiancé Erica Lee. And while that seems exciting as it is, what made the moment more special is Comet Neowise in the backdrop.

“Can I get a retweet for what I pulled off last night? We even saw the ISS pass by!” Nicotera tweeted. His pictures, clicked by his friend and photographer T Leach, have since gone viral.



Nicotera told CNN that his original idea for a proposal fell through. But since he had been following the comet, he figured this was it.



The couple, along with their friend T Leach went to Old Forge, New York, to see the comet. There Nicotera told his friend about the proposal and the two drew up quick a plan. He eventually went down on one knee and proposed.

“Every single star was out... it was too special to let it go,” he told CNN.

The beautiful pictures, since being shared on July 20, have collected over 7,700 likes and more than 1,500 likes - and still very much counting.

People on Twitter have been posting some wonderful reactions to this special moment.

“Wow, how beautiful. Congratulations on your engagement and on such a fabulous photo,” wrote a Twitter user. “Congratulations! The most epic proposal I’ve seen in my 62 years! #Neowisephotobomb,” posted another.

What do you think about this proposal?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In body swap, nurses accuse Amritsar hospital MS of issuing back-dated guidelines
Jul 23, 2020 21:15 IST
Shatrughan blames shows like ‘Koffee with Arjun’ for stoking controversy
Jul 23, 2020 21:15 IST
CBI court initiates process to declare suspended Chandigarh inspector PO
Jul 23, 2020 21:14 IST
Asst commissioner, ward officers turn pall bearers to ensure last rites for Covid-positive senior
Jul 23, 2020 21:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.