Confident owl tries to act tough with a doggo. Its efforts don’t produce the intended results

On today’s episode of ‘doggos being friends with unlikely beings,’ we bring to you: a confident owlet. The vibes between this bird and an old, tired boxer are nothing short of astonishing.

Posted on Reddit on July 6, this video is almost 25 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Our owlet thinks he’s tough, our old tired boxer isn’t convinced”.

The clip shows a brown-furred doggo and a white-and-grey feathered owl hanging out on a carpet, indoors. A few seconds into the video, the owl puffs up its wings and dances around the doggo.

However, the chilled out canine seems unfazed by the bird’s actions. It just lays peacefully on the rug as the owlet hops around. The clip ends with the owlet looking at the boxer in dismay as it refused to acknowledge its toughness.

This post currently has over 15,000 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this unlikely friendship. One person said, “The look he gives the dog when he doesn’t react is priceless”.

Another individual wrote, “What! What! You wanna go?! You want some of this?! Yeah that’s what I thought,” when trying to guess the owl’s perspective about the whole ordeal.

“An Owl and a boxer? Those are two of my favourite things! Thanks for sharing,” read one comment. We are thrilled that the original poster shared this unique interaction with us as well.

What are your thoughts on this friendship?

