Sections
Home / It's Viral / Confident owl tries to act tough with a doggo. Its efforts don’t produce the intended results

Confident owl tries to act tough with a doggo. Its efforts don’t produce the intended results

“Our owlet thinks he’s tough, our old tired boxer isn’t convinced,” reads the title of the post.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 18:06 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a doggo and an owl. (Reddit/@MudokonPopCulture)

On today’s episode of ‘doggos being friends with unlikely beings,’ we bring to you: a confident owlet. The vibes between this bird and an old, tired boxer are nothing short of astonishing.

Posted on Reddit on July 6, this video is almost 25 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Our owlet thinks he’s tough, our old tired boxer isn’t convinced”.

The clip shows a brown-furred doggo and a white-and-grey feathered owl hanging out on a carpet, indoors. A few seconds into the video, the owl puffs up its wings and dances around the doggo.

However, the chilled out canine seems unfazed by the bird’s actions. It just lays peacefully on the rug as the owlet hops around. The clip ends with the owlet looking at the boxer in dismay as it refused to acknowledge its toughness.



Our owlet thinks he’s tough, our old tired boxer isn’t convinced.. from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

This post currently has over 15,000 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this unlikely friendship. One person said, “The look he gives the dog when he doesn’t react is priceless”.

Another individual wrote, “What! What! You wanna go?! You want some of this?! Yeah that’s what I thought,” when trying to guess the owl’s perspective about the whole ordeal.

“An Owl and a boxer? Those are two of my favourite things! Thanks for sharing,” read one comment. We are thrilled that the original poster shared this unique interaction with us as well.

What are your thoughts on this friendship?

Also Read | Chicken checks doggo for bugs. Peak broship may leave you smiling

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

YAD holds dharna outside YPS over ‘excess fee’ charged from parents
Jul 06, 2020 18:38 IST
Rajiv Gandhi hospital discharges 1,000th patient, increases ICU beds to 200
Jul 06, 2020 18:37 IST
Hyderabad restaurants wait for customers month after restrictions were eased
Jul 06, 2020 18:37 IST
Going nuts over dairy alternatives: Here’s a lowdown on plant-based milk
Jul 06, 2020 18:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.