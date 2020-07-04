Congresswoman stops busy traffic to help ducks cross road. Video is heartwarming

A video, which is now collecting all the love on social media, shows something incredibly sweet and chances are that after seeing it you may find your heart filled with a warm fuzzy feeling. It involves a duck, two tiny ducklings and a Congresswoman.

The video opens with a mother duck standing on a sidewalk along with its two tiny ducklings. Within moments, the birds run towards a road with heavy traffic. This is the moment when you may fear about the safety of a bird. The situation, however, turns quickly into something adorable and admirable when Congresswoman Kathleen Rice – along with a few other pedestrians – intervenes to keep the birds safe.

The video shows how the people stop the cars, coming from both the directions, to help the birds get to the other side of the road safely. With the video making its way onto Instagram and Twitter, several people started dropping appreciative comments. Rice also took time to reply to one such post of her video and that too in the humblest way possible. “Proud to serve every New Yorker, including those with webbed feet,” she tweeted.

Take a look at the video and prepare to go “aww.”

“I love this! @KathleenRice has such a way with animals. My dog, Roger, is usually pretty chill, but when he met her, he was obsessed! Dogs know,” wrote an attorney Michael Garofola indicating that they personally know Rice.

“Ducking through traffic is not an easy task. Your actions were heroic and are beak(on) of light. Seeing ducks in danger is no quacking matter. Seriously, glad everyone is safe,” punnily praised another. “Such a wonderful video. Such wonderful women out there helping Mama duck and her ducklings.” tweeted a third.

