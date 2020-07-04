Sections
Home / It's Viral / Congresswoman stops busy traffic to help ducks cross road. Video is heartwarming

Congresswoman stops busy traffic to help ducks cross road. Video is heartwarming

“This video made my day,” wrote a Twitter user.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 18:03 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the duck with its ducklings. (Instagram/@kellysuhr)

A video, which is now collecting all the love on social media, shows something incredibly sweet and chances are that after seeing it you may find your heart filled with a warm fuzzy feeling. It involves a duck, two tiny ducklings and a Congresswoman.

The video opens with a mother duck standing on a sidewalk along with its two tiny ducklings. Within moments, the birds run towards a road with heavy traffic. This is the moment when you may fear about the safety of a bird. The situation, however, turns quickly into something adorable and admirable when Congresswoman Kathleen Rice – along with a few other pedestrians – intervenes to keep the birds safe.

The video shows how the people stop the cars, coming from both the directions, to help the birds get to the other side of the road safely. With the video making its way onto Instagram and Twitter, several people started dropping appreciative comments. Rice also took time to reply to one such post of her video and that too in the humblest way possible. “Proud to serve every New Yorker, including those with webbed feet,” she tweeted.

Take a look at the video and prepare to go “aww.”



“I love this! @KathleenRice has such a way with animals. My dog, Roger, is usually pretty chill, but when he met her, he was obsessed! Dogs know,” wrote an attorney Michael Garofola indicating that they personally know Rice.

“Ducking through traffic is not an easy task. Your actions were heroic and are beak(on) of light. Seeing ducks in danger is no quacking matter. Seriously, glad everyone is safe,” punnily praised another. “Such a wonderful video. Such wonderful women out there helping Mama duck and her ducklings.” tweeted a third.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

High prevalence of depression during menopause transition
Jul 04, 2020 18:42 IST
JAC 11th Result 2020: Jharkhand class 11 results declared, here’s direct link to check
Jul 04, 2020 18:35 IST
Girls in rural areas are struggling to receive support: Soha Ali Khan
Jul 04, 2020 18:25 IST
HT CITY SPOTLIGHT: All you need to know about mustard oil
Jul 04, 2020 18:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.