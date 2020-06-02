Sections
Continuous use of hand sanitiser doesn’t cause skin disease or cancer, tweets PIB fact check

PIB’s fact check handle on Twitter recently debunked the fake news with a post.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 14:02 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A false claim is being shared related to hand sanitisers. (Twitter/@PIBFactCheck)

With the coronavirus outbreak, authorities have issued several precautionary measures and using a hand sanitiser is an essential one on the list. However, a false claim that using hand sanitiser continuously can cause harmful skin disease or cancer has been circulating. PIB’s fact check on Twitter handle recently debunked the fake news with a post.

“Claim: A newspaper report states that continuous use of sanitizer for 50-60 days can lead to harmful skin disease & cancer,” they tweeted. “This information is false. Use of hand sanitizers does not harm humans. Hand sanitizers with 70% alcohol content are recommended for protection against #COVID,” they added.



“Why actions against such fake news are not taken?” a Twitter user wrote on the post and tagged several official Twitter accounts, from Mumbai Police to Maharashtra Police. In their post, the Twitter user also tagged offices of Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The person urged all of the officials concerned “to take action against those people who are involved [in spreading fake news] in order to set examples for others.”



Several police departments, every now and then, are also taking to social media sites to remind people not to fall prey to fake news. A similar post was shared a few days ago by Mumbai Police using a meme from the popular web series Paatal Lok.

