Cop moves vehicle on fire with using own car, saves the day. Watch

Police are the superheroes without capes who often go the extra mile to make sure others stay safe, often at the risk of their own safety. A recent incident involving a cop and a burning car aptly showcases that. A video of the incident shows how the officer carefully moved a car which went up in flames in the drive through of an eatery.

“Officer Oler arrived just in time to assist with a vehicle fire at the Taco Bell drive through today. Great job Officer Oler!” Stafford Police Department tweeted and shared the video. The video captures the officer using his own vehicle to move the car on fire away from the restaurant. Officer Oler’s quick-thinking saved the day and averted a tragedy.

Since being shared two days ago, the video has gathered close to 62,000 views. People are simply amazed by the officer’s act and say so in their comments.

“Good work by the police department... hope everyone is safe,” praises a Twitter user. “Wow!” expresses another. “So brave,” tweets a third. “Well done and quick thinking! Saved the building for sure,” writes a third.

Here’s how others have showed their appreciation:

What do you think of the video?

Also Read |Brave Uttarakhand cop saves man from drowning. Twitter salutes swift action