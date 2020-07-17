Cop receives heartwarming welcome from dog. Video is all about love

If you’ve had or have dogs as pets, chances are you know about the feeling of returning home and getting a grand welcome from your pupper. Dogs are known to get really excited when they see their hoomans after a long day and put up the most elaborate display of affection for them. This video shows just that.

A heartwarming video of a police officer being welcomed by an excited dog has won several people’s hearts. The video has been shared on Stray Dog Feeder Kandivali Instagram handle.

“True love. Salute to our Mumbai Police for risking their life and working 24/7 for our safety,” says the caption shared along with the video.

The clip shows the dog jumping excitedly as it waits for the policeman to pet it. The dog can’t seem to contain its excitement and greets him happily.

Posted on July 11, the video has collected almost 20,000 views and lots of reactions.

“Cute baby,” shared an individual. “One of the best videos of dogs,” wrote another. “I got tears… in my house when I see dogs, pure love,” posted a third.

Another similar video shows what a dog does when his human isn’t home. It has also struck a chord with people.