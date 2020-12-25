Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Cop resuscitates monkey knocked out by electric shock in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh

Cop resuscitates monkey knocked out by electric shock in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh

The incident was shared on the official Twitter account of Firozabad Police.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 11:40 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the cop trying to revive the monkey. (Twitter/@firozabadpolice)

In today’s edition of stories showcasing empathy, kindness, and humanity, here’s a tale of how a cop saved the life of a monkey. The cop turned life-saving hero after spending 30 minutes resuscitating the monkey that suffered an electric shock in Firozabad.

The story of the policeman was shared on the official Twitter account of Firozabad Police. The caption when loosely translated from Hindi explains that the animal was zapped unconscious after coming in contact with high voltage cables. The cop then went on to administer first aid to save the animal’s life.

The post is complete with two images. While one picture shows the cop trying to resuscitate the monkey, other shows him holding the animal up after saving its life.

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 2,700 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Netizens couldn’t stop appreciating the policeman’s gesture.

“Humanity first,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thanks a lot sir for helping this innocent soul,” expressed another. “Appreciable work done by UP Police,” shared a third.

What do you think of the incident?

Also Read | Baby elephant hit by motorcycle survives after receiving CPR in Thailand

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Don’t fall prey to unauthorised mobile apps, cautions RBI
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Apologise, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell in Kabul
by Shishir Gupta
India announce playing XI for Boxing Day Test, Shubman Gill, Mohammd Siraj to make debuts
by hindustantimes.com
PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
by Amandeep Shukla

latest news

India announce playing XI for Boxing Day Test, Shubman Gill, Mohammd Siraj to make debuts
by hindustantimes.com
‘Complete travesty of truth’: Opposition rejects PM’s remark on farm laws
by HT Correspondent
Japan aims to eliminate gasoline vehicles by mid-2030s, boost green growth
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
AI-designed serotonin sensor may help scientists study sleep, mental health
by Asian News International | Posted by Nishtha Grover
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.