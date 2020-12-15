Cops dress as Santa and elves, nab shoplifters and car thieves in California. Watch

The image shows an officer and a detective dressed as Santa and his elf. (Facebook/@Riverside Police Department)

Police officials in California recently grabbed the attention of netizens with an amusing way of keeping crime in check. An officer and a detective of the Riverside Police Department, dressed as Santa and one of his elves, successfully arrested shoplifters at a departmental store and even stopped a car theft in front of the store’s parking lot. The incident, shared on the department’s Facebook page, has received much applause from people.

Termed as ‘Santa’s intervention’, the operation was carried out in front of a Target store in the Canyon Springs shopping center. “Retail theft dramatically increases during the holiday shopping season and our detectives have been taking a proactive approach toward these crimes,” reads a part of the post.

“As the suspects exited the store with merchandise they just stole, Santa and his elf were waiting to take them into custody for the theft. As a result of this operation, three arrests were made,” it also informs. The cops also stopped a car theft and arrested the suspects.

Take a look at the detailed post:

Shared on December 12, the clip has garnered over 750 reactions and several comments from netizens. While many praised the efforts made by the department, others found the incident rather amusing.

“Lol! Getting arrested by Santa,” wrote a Facebook user. “Glad you took a look at that parking lot, probably the least safe I feel in all that area. I always park close to the door or leave if there is no parking,” commented another. “Great job RPD! Feels good to know you’re out there protecting us and our local businesses,” said a third.

“Oh man... this made me laugh so hard! Arrested by Santa and his elves!” expressed a fourth.

The department also shared a clip of the arrest on their YouTube channel.

What are your thoughts on this share?