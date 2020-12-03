Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Cops get call about ‘burglary’ in progress, you won’t believe what it turned out to be

Cops get call about ‘burglary’ in progress, you won’t believe what it turned out to be

The the Richmond Police Department took to Facebook to share this story along with an image of the “perpetrator.”

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 20:35 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The post prompted people to share hilarious reactions. (Facebook/@richmondpolicecali)

When the Richmond Police Department received a call regarding a possible burglary in progress, they did their duty and quickly reached the place to take the situation under control. However, what they discovered eventually has now left people giggling. Chances are after knowing the full story you’ll end up laughing out loud too.

The police department took to Facebook to share this story along with an image of the “perpetrator.”

“Officers responded to the City Corporation Yard regarding a possible in-progress burglary. The caller was a city employee working after hours in the administration office. The caller reported hearing banging on the door like someone was trying to break in,” they wrote.

The department then explained that officers on call named Kaiser and Branch covertly walked inside on foot, ready to intervene. Mentally prepared, as they progressed they suddenly came face-to-face with the culprits – over a dozen raccoons engaged in a physical altercation.



“When challenged, all but one fled west-bound. The below pictured little guy stayed behind and advised officers it was just a family dispute,” they added wittily.

“Outstanding team-work and coordination between Swings and Graveyard shift officers. Special recognition to Officer Hodges for re-broadcasting the pertinent suspect descriptions and direction of flight for officer safety information,” shared the department in the post’s concluding lines.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared, the post has received tons of comments from amused people.

“Did you arrest them all? Those criminals! Thanks for keeping us safe,” wrote a Facebook user. “They were all released without incident,” joked the police department while replying.

“Bandits with facemask,” expressed another. “The post we all needed but didn’t know it,” said a third.

What do you think of this hilarious twist in tale?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Dec 03, 2020 20:35 IST
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
Dec 03, 2020 19:18 IST
Old rivalries take back seat as six Jammu & Kashmir parties join hands to contest local polls
Dec 03, 2020 18:59 IST
LIVE: Farmers’ groups end discussions with Centre, next meeting on Dec 5
Dec 03, 2020 19:56 IST

latest news

‘Vendetta politics,’ alleges PFI after countrywide raids on leaders, offices
Dec 03, 2020 21:00 IST
US virus deaths top 3,100 in a single day for the first time
Dec 03, 2020 20:53 IST
IITs, NITs to adopt National Highway stretches to study use of new tech, improvement prospects
Dec 03, 2020 20:51 IST
HTLS 2020: HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
Dec 03, 2020 20:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.