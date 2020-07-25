Sections
Cops looking for 'large apex predator' find it. What follows will guarantee giggles

“Reports of a large apex predator in the Steyning area turned out to be true,” reads the tweet.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 15:40 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Since being shared, the tweet collected tons of comments from people. (Twitter/@Horsham_police)

Be it saving a man from a whirlpool or rescuing a kangaroo from a lake, cops around the world have to be prepared for all sorts of situations – at times even if they’re off-duty. Sometimes, however, those situations can leave them bemused too. Just like this incident involving Police officials and a ‘large apex predator.’

A post detailing the incident was shared on Twitter and chances are it’ll leave you giggling hard.

“Reports of a large apex predator in the Steyning area turned out to be true,” the tweet reads. The following lines reveal the mystery and reads, “It may be a stuffed toy, but the attending officers didn’t necessarily know that at first.” The tweet is complete with an image too.

Yes, the ‘large apex predator turned out to be a big cuddly soft toy.



Since being shared, the tweet has collected tons of comments from people. Needless to say, they couldn’t control their laughter while commenting on the post.

“Omg! Especially at night when things don’t look how they’re supposed to. Glad it was only a stuffed toy,” wrote a Twitter user. “This should be enough proof that I really need to read the entire tweet before I look at the photo attached,” expressed another.

“My god that looks real,” exclaimed a third. “Brilliant,” wrote a fourth along with three laughing out loud emojis.

What do you think of the tweet?

Also Read | Rescuer rushes to save unresponsive lizard. What happens next will guarantee giggles

