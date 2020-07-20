Cops rescue deer from ocean. Story will give you goosebumps

The image shows the deer stuck in the water. (Facebook/Long Branch Police Department)

Stories of animals being rescued from tough situations make for some of the best content on the Internet. This one shared on the Facebook page of Long Branch Police Department, New Jersey is one of those stories. Chances are it’ll bring a smile to your face.

The story starts with a deer being spotted near Rooney’s Oceanfront restaurant in New Jersey. The caption of the post also details that the poor creature was stuck in the ocean while it went out for a swim. But thanks to the police department, the deer was rescued unharmed.

With jet-skies and paddle boats, officers brought the animal to safety.

The post comes accompanied with two photos. One of them shows a picture of the deer in the ocean, while the other gives a glimpse of an officer on a paddle boat near the creature to rescue it.

The post concludes with a disclaimer for the people visiting the beach, asking them to only go for a swim when a lifeguard is present.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on July 18, the post has garnered over 700 reactions on Facebook and tons of congratulatory messages from netizens. Many lauded the efforts of the cops involved in the rescue.

“Thank you to all the good people who helped that poor animal,” says a Facebook user. “Thank you for being heroes for this magnificent creature,” comments another. “Aww. I cry happy tears. That poor baby. Epic wonderful job to all,” exclaims a third.

“I hope the deer is fine now,” writes a fourth.

What do you think of this rescue?

