Cops rescue doggo from marshy pond with a kayak, clips will melt your heart. Watch

The poor dog probably slipped and fell in the muck water but was promptly rescued by the police department in the most innovative way.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 15:04 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The story of the rescue of a doggo from a marshy water body has the best happy ending one can hope for. (Facebook/@Washington Township Police Department)

It is always heartwarming to see a kind soul go to great extents to save a canine in distress. Here is one such clip from New Jersey. Chances are that this rescue story will warm your heart and leave you with a sigh of relief. Posted on the official Facebook page of the Washington Township Police Department, the story of the rescue of a doggo from a marshy water body has the best happy ending one can hope for.

Shared on July 8, the story was shared through a post accompanied by two videos. “Today our officers were called for a k9 in distress. Akela, a gray boxer/mastiff had gotten loose and found herself stuck neck deep in some mucky water in a local pond,” reads the beginning of the caption.

The poor dog probably slipped and fell in the muck water but was promptly rescued by the police department in the most innovative way.

“Officer John Kuligowski found a nearby kayak and with the help of Chief Thomas Cicerelle and Officer Dallas Overko, they were able to rescue Akela and bring her safely to shore,” the caption adds to the story.



After being rescued, Akela was visibly relieved as she was handed over to the rescue authorities. Take a look at the clips from the rescue:

The happy doggo even posed with her rescuers and garnered much love from netizens.

The clips of the rescue have garnered over 8,000 views and tons of reactions from netizens. While many thanked the department for helping out the doggo, others enquired if she was reunited with her family. To which the department responded affirmatively.

“Great job love seeing a story like this. Great Job Washington township police department,” writes a Facebook user. “Awesome job officers!! So happy this sweetheart is safe,” comments another.

“What a wonderful uplifting story! Amazing,” says a third.

What do you think of this lovely story?

