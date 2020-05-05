Sections
Home / It's Viral / Cops search for ‘aggressive’ perpetrator terrorizing people going to ATM. It’s a chicken

Cops search for ‘aggressive’ perpetrator terrorizing people going to ATM. It’s a chicken

The Walker Police Department responded to a complaint about the brazen animal on Friday.

Updated: May 05, 2020 12:10 IST

By Associated Press, Walker

The image is shared by Walker Police Department who are still looking for the chicken. (Facebook/Walker Police Department )

Police are searching for an “aggressive chicken” accused of engaging in fowl play at an Louisiana bank.

The Walker Police Department responded to a complaint about the brazen animal Friday, the agency said in a social media post over the weekend.

Witnesses told police the chicken had been spotted at the bank multiple times last week, approaching patrons at the ATM, chasing customers and even attempting to climb into cars in the drive-thru, according to the department’s post.

Here’s what they shared:



Since being shared people dropped all sorts of comments on the post and most took a hilarious route to express themselves.

“LOVE THIS!!!! You just can’t make this stuff up!!” wrote a Facebook user. “Why did the chicken cross the road?? To get away from Walker Police Department!” joked another. “So is that why the chicken crossed the road??” commented another.

Officials said officers responded to the bank within a few minutes of the call, but found the pesky poultry had already escaped. The suspect remains on the loose and police advised residents to avoid confronting the animal, and instead call for help.

