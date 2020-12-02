Sections
Cops solve mystery around 64 abandoned ornamental elephants in English town

Sergeant Andy Halfpenny, of Merseyside Police, said: “I would like to thank those people who made us aware of the presence of the elephants out of genuine uncertainty about why they were there.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 09:45 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, London

The 64-strong collection turned up on Vincent Street in St Helens overnight between Thursday and Friday. (Twitter@MerPolStHelens)

The mystery over a herd of ornamental ceramic elephants that appeared on the doorsteps of some residents living on a street in a town in northwestern England has been solved, police said on Tuesday.

The 64-strong collection turned up on Vincent Street in St Helens overnight between Thursday and Friday, leaving residents and police dumbfounded. Merseyside Police said the unexpected arrival had “caused concern” and asked for the mysterious owner to come forward.

Now, an elderly man has come forward and told police that he had tried to share his late wife’s trinkets to mark the first anniversary of her death, the BBC reported.

Sergeant Andy Halfpenny, of Merseyside Police, said: "I would like to thank those people who made us aware of the presence of the elephants out of genuine uncertainty about why they were there.



“Thankfully it has now been confirmed the motivation was sheer kindness and the ornaments were left on doorsteps as a touching gesture by an elderly man in honour of his late wife who had collected them,” Halfpenny tweeted.

The unexpected arrival of the ceramic elephants had prompted residents to weigh in with their own theories and tall tales.

Brandon Delahunty speculated on Facebook that it could have been “a way for thieves to test if someone is home”.

Despina Mooney tweeted: “In some cultures such as Brazilian and Chinese, elephants bring good luck, good health and are guardians of the home.” The mystery is certainly one the people of Vincent Street will never forget, the report added.

