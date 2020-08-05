Sections
Home / It's Viral / Cops turn ‘snake wranglers’, rescue 3-foot-long python hiding in car’s tyre

Cops turn ‘snake wranglers’, rescue 3-foot-long python hiding in car’s tyre

The police department took to Facebook to share the details of the incident along with images of the snake before and after being rescued.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 19:27 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the snake hiding inside a tyre. (Facebook/Roswell Police Department, RPD)

Police officers, around the world, often come face to face with unusual situations they have to handle. Case in point is a recent incident faced by officers of Roswell Police Department. They had to turn into “snake wranglers” when they responded to a call from a woman. She contacted the police after discovering a three-foot-long python hiding inside her vehicle’s tyre.

The police department took to Facebook to share the details of the incident along with images of the snake before and after being rescued.

“Some RPD officers and sergeants took on the role of snake wranglers Sunday night (Aug. 2) when they responded to a call from a woman who discovered a three-foot python had found its way into her vehicle’s tire in the 400 block of South Spruce Avenue,” they shared.

They added that when the personnel arrived, the reptile moved into the engine of the vehicle. One of the sergeants was able to “remove the snake from the engine and turn it over to Animal Services.”



Take a look at the post:

With close to 300 reactions, people had a lot to say about the incident. While some commented on the beauty of the snake, others were happy that it’s rescued. A few also wrote how they will react if face a similar situation.

“That’s a beautiful ball python!” wrote a Facebook user. “I would literally go into a huge panic attack!” expressed another. “Ouch, this is terrifying!” commented a third. “Gorgeous creature,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the incident?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cops turn ‘snake wranglers’, rescue 3-foot-long python hiding in car’s tyre
Aug 05, 2020 19:27 IST
Woman’s gold chain snatched in Phase 3B1 during morning walk
Aug 05, 2020 19:26 IST
South Mumbai gets season’s heaviest rain in 9 hours, CM Uddhav Thackeray asks people to stay home
Aug 05, 2020 19:29 IST
J&K: A year of hope and despair | Analysis
Aug 05, 2020 19:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.