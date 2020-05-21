Corals to sea sponges, dolphins bring gift from sea to shore for humans

Dolphins, among other things, are also known for their sociability and communication skills. They are often considered to be the second most intelligent of all animals after humans. This pod of dolphins has taken the aspect of intelligence to a whole new level. They are showering the volunteers at Barnacles Dolphin Centre in Queensland with numerous adorable gifts from the sea. No, we are not making it up.

Taking to Facebook, the restaurant shared a post with a collage of the animals bringing the gifts from the sea to the shore. They explained that this has now become a consistent affair with the pod bringing regular gifts. They further added that this behaviour shows “how much they’re missing the public interaction and attention.”

The image shows that among the gifts the aquatic mammals have brought are pieces of corals, sea sponges, and barnacle-encrusted bottles.

People had varied reactions to this unusual event and they expressed the same while commenting.

“Loosely translated: “So long, and thanks for all the fish,” joked a Facebook user. “Love these beautiful creatures,” wrote another. “Aww! My heart is melting,” expressed a third. “Beautiful creatures, what a blessing,” wrote a fourth.

This behaviour is, however, not something new and about a year ago, the eatery shared another video which shows a dolphin bringing a gift for the volunteers.

“Nothing surprises me with dolphins and their behaviour anymore,” Barry McGovern, a UQ PhD student and dolphin expert told 7NEWS.com.au. “They do everything - they use tools, they have culture, they have something similar to names in signature whistles,” he added. “In all likelihood, they probably don’t miss humans per se. They probably miss a free meal and the routine,” he said. Also, he speculated it as a “play-like behaviour.”

What do you think of the pod bringing gifts? How would you react if you ever receive such a gift?