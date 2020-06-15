Sections
Corgi gangs up with human dad to prank doggo brother, netizens can’t have enough. Watch

As an embarrassed Hammy trots quickly to check his snout, the dad-daughter duo shares a naughty snigger.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 18:42 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip ends with an annoyed Hammy coming back to declare that he hates them both. (TikTok/@hammyandolivia)

Other than making them bring everything from the remote to a glass of water, siblings are the best people to experiment all kinds of pranks on. And the fun doubles, when a parent joins in the shenanigans. Classic pranks like a chipkali on the head to ‘wo dekh cockroach’, practical jokes like these are evergreen. However, taking the fun-o-meter up by a few notches, here’s a video of a silly yet naughty prank featuring a dad and his two furry babies.

The clip posted on TikTok, shows two adorable corgi siblings Hamilton and Olivia. The clip starts with Hammy refusing to believe something despite best efforts by his human. A few seconds into the video, Hammy starts to give in. On the other hand, Olivia gangs up with their human dad and tells Hammy that there’s some yoghurt on his nose. As an embarrassed Hammy trots quickly to check his snout, the dad-daughter duo shares a naughty snigger.

The clip ends with an annoyed Hammy coming back to declare that he hates them both. Check out the clip:

@hammyandolivia

Part 3 Dad Tricks ##SelfCareRoutine ##petroutine ##corgi ##voiceover

♬ original sound - hammyandolivia



The clip has garnered over 1.9 million views since being shared on June 14. While some requested for more episode of this sibling duo, others felt bad for poor Hammy and requested their dad to give him some extra treats.



“Omg! Can’t get over ‘Dad’s right’ part. That is so my sister,” comments a TikTok user. “This is beyond cute, though I feel bad for Hammy,” writes another. “Don’t worry Hammy bro, you’ll get ‘em in the next one,” encourages a third.

“This is a regular scene in my human house,” says a fourth.

What did you think of this funny prank?

