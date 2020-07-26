Corgi shows off its abs and neck workout routine. Can you follow along?

Sections
Updated: Jul 26, 2020 18:52 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a corgi lying on its back on a carpeted floor. (Instagram/@thecorgiloaf)

Many may agree with us when we say that our charming little canine friends can teach us quite a lot of things. This furry cutie is going above and beyond the general lessons of loyalty and patience to a wholly new sphere. It seems like this corgi is giving everyone a workout tutorial.

Posted on Instagram on July 10, the video has been shared from the doggo’s very own account. The clip was posted with a caption reading, “An easy tutorial of my new ab and neck workout”.

The recording shows a corgi lying on its back on a carpeted floor. A hooman wiggles a black sock right above the doggo’s face. The pooch tries to lift its body in a crunching motion to catch the piece of clothing.

After doing this for a while, the canine moves onto its paws. With the sock in its mouth, the corgi rotates its neck a few times.



It looks like that was a whole workout routine and stretching session. Check out the clip below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this ‘tutorial’ has received quite a lot of love. The recording currently has over 5,600 views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this cute corgi trainer. One person said, “So cute”. Another individual jokingly wrote, “He’s gonna feel the soreness tomorrow”.

“So that’s how you’re supposed to do it. Thanks for the tip,” read one comment under the post. An Instagram user humorously stated, “Thanks for sharing, now I just need to figure out a way to lay off the treats”.

What are your thoughts on this corgi and its workout routine?

Also Read | This man and his pawsonal trainer’s routine will make you hit the gym. Watch

