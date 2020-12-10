Sections
Corgi siblings take on ‘this or that’ challenge. Results are too cute to handle

As the clip goes on, both of them pick one of the options appearing on top of the screen.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 15:39 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Tofu and Boshi. (Instagram/@tofu_corgi)

Videos of cute doggos partaking in fun challenges make for an adorable and entertaining watch. An Instagram clip featuring corgi siblings Tofu and Boshi is a cute addition to that category. The doggos can be seen participating in the popular ‘this or that’ challenge as the song It’s Tricky by RUN DMC plays in the background. The clip may leave you saying aww repeatedly.

The video starts with the two doggos sitting in the middle of the frame. As the clip goes on, both of them pick one of the options appearing on top of the screen. “Are you more like Boshi or Tofu?” asks the caption.

We won’t spoil the fun for you so take a look at the cute clip:

Shared on December 7, the clip has garnered over 2.2 lakh views along with many comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at the cute doggos and showered their love in the form of heart emojis. While some related to Tofu’s choices, others gave Boshi’s choices a thumbs-up.

“I love how Tofu was like ‘am I anti social? Oh right I am’,” wrote an Instagram user. “Both of them are my spirit pups,” gushed another. “Tofu’s reaction to the social question is the best,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this clip? Are you more like Tofu or Boshi?

