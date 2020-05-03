Sections
Home / It's Viral / Corona Heroes: AIIMS doctors thank Delhi Police personnel by showering them with flowers. Watch

Corona Heroes: AIIMS doctors thank Delhi Police personnel by showering them with flowers. Watch

The doctors were seen chanting ‘Jai Hind’ while showering petals on Delhi Police officials.

Updated: May 03, 2020 12:00 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

The image shows doctors showering petals on police personnel. (Twitter/ANI)

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctors on Saturday showered flower petals on police officials, to show their gratitude towards Delhi Police for their work in enforcing lockdown guidelines in the national capital.

The doctors were seen chanting ‘Jai Hind’ while showering petals on Delhi Police officials.

As the threat of deadly coronavirus looms large, the police officials across the country are coming up with several awareness campaigns and unique attempts to create awareness among the public about the lockdown norms and restrictions.

A video of the event was also shared on Twitter by ANI:



On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains.

Also Read |

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
May 03, 2020 10:43 IST
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
May 03, 2020 09:41 IST
From flypasts to bands: Armed forces pay gratitude to Covid-19 warriors
May 03, 2020 10:48 IST
‘Will never forget’: Rajnath condoles death of army men in Handwara
May 03, 2020 11:30 IST

latest news

Railways asks states to collect fares from Shramik Special passengers
May 03, 2020 12:17 IST
Goa food bank is ensuring no one goes hungry during Covid-19 lockdown
May 03, 2020 12:16 IST
Covid-19: PIB warns not to fall for this ‘yojna’ on social media
May 03, 2020 12:18 IST
‘Cricket will literally be governed by government’: Stuart Broad
May 03, 2020 12:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.