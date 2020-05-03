Corona Heroes: AIIMS doctors thank Delhi Police personnel by showering them with flowers. Watch

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctors on Saturday showered flower petals on police officials, to show their gratitude towards Delhi Police for their work in enforcing lockdown guidelines in the national capital.

The doctors were seen chanting ‘Jai Hind’ while showering petals on Delhi Police officials.

As the threat of deadly coronavirus looms large, the police officials across the country are coming up with several awareness campaigns and unique attempts to create awareness among the public about the lockdown norms and restrictions.

A video of the event was also shared on Twitter by ANI:

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains.

Also Read |