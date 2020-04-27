Corona Heroes: Delhi Police makes masks for frontline fighters and those in need. Watch

Police personnel across the country is going above and beyond the call of duty to serve its citizens. Among them is the Delhi Police. Posts and pictures shared earlier show how personnel in Najafgarh is cooking and distributing food for those who need it. Now, yet another video shared by Delhi Police shows policewomen sewing thousands of masks for frontline corona fighters and those in need.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appreciation of police work during Mann Ki Baat will definitely boost our morale. The Delhi Police is determined to maintain its motto of ‘Shanti, Seva, Nyaya’,” says the post shared by Delhi Police on April 26.

The tweet is accompanied by a video which shows several policewomen making masks on sewing machines. A caption on the video says, “Thousands of masks are being prepared, sanitised and distributed to frontline corona warriors and needy persons”.

Earlier, an image of two cops sleeping on the ground after serving long duty hours also went viral. It was shared by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhur Verma on Twitter and won many praiseworthy comments from people on Twitter.