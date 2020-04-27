Sections
Home / It's Viral / Corona Heroes: Delhi Police makes masks for frontline fighters and those in need. Watch

Corona Heroes: Delhi Police makes masks for frontline fighters and those in need. Watch

“Thousands of masks are being prepared, sanitised and distributed to frontline corona warriors and needy persons,” says a caption on the video.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 16:28 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Policewomen making masks on sewing machines. (Twitter/@DelhiPolice)

Police personnel across the country is going above and beyond the call of duty to serve its citizens. Among them is the Delhi Police. Posts and pictures shared earlier show how personnel in Najafgarh is cooking and distributing food for those who need it. Now, yet another video shared by Delhi Police shows policewomen sewing thousands of masks for frontline corona fighters and those in need.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appreciation of police work during Mann Ki Baat will definitely boost our morale. The Delhi Police is determined to maintain its motto of ‘Shanti, Seva, Nyaya’,” says the post shared by Delhi Police on April 26.

The tweet is accompanied by a video which shows several policewomen making masks on sewing machines. A caption on the video says, “Thousands of masks are being prepared, sanitised and distributed to frontline corona warriors and needy persons”.



Since being posted, the video has collected over 3,600 likes and more than 500 retweets and counting. Several people have posted comments about the video.



“It is very touching and we all are very grateful to the police for such good and hard work. You make us proud,” posted a Twitter user. “Very noble gesture,” wrote another. “Doing extraordinary work, especially serving the food to the needy,” commented a third. “Hats off! very nice job,” added a fourth.

Earlier, an image of two cops sleeping on the ground after serving long duty hours also went viral. It was shared by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhur Verma on Twitter and won many praiseworthy comments from people on Twitter.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

‘Best player ever seen’: Jose picks the GOAT & it’s not Messi or Ronaldo
Apr 27, 2020 19:11 IST
This video of relief material being distributed in Manipur is winning Twitter
Apr 27, 2020 19:07 IST
Covid-19: J&K evacuates 369 students from Kota
Apr 27, 2020 19:04 IST
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Apr 27, 2020 18:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.