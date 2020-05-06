Corona Heroes: Hyderabad doctor family returns home after two weeks, gets warm welcome from neighbours

Sections
The family first won praise on Twitter after Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and state Information Technology minister KT Rama Rao mentioned them in a tweet.

Updated: May 06, 2020 17:18 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the doctor family standing in front of their house. (HT Photo)

A family of doctors received a heartfelt and warm welcome from their neighbours in Hyderabad when they returned home after two weeks of duty. Pictures show people showering the family with flowers petals and clapping for them to show their appreciation for the work they’ve been doing in the fight against coronavirus.

The family first won praise on Twitter after Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and state Information Technology minister KT Rama Rao mentioned them in a tweet. “Today I have not one but three #CitizenHeroes all from same family,” he had tweeted back in April.

“Unmindful of their own safety, Dr. Mahboob Khan, his wife Dr Shahana Khan & daughter Dr. Rashika Khan have dedicated themselves to fight #Coronavirus at Gandhi, Chest & Koranti hospital,” he added sharing some photos of the family.



Now, the same family has been felicitated by their neighbours. Pictures show the family smiling as they stand with their hands folded while people around them shower them with their gratitude.



The image shows the doctor family standing with folded hands.

The welcome took place on Sunday, May 3, when the India’s armed forces expressed appreciation for doctors, medical professionals, police officials and paramilitary forces who are working tirelessly against coronavirus.

The doctor family standing in front of their house.

Facebook user Mitchelle Dias also shared a video of the grand welcome given to the doctors at Indian Airlines Colony in Begumpet, Hyderabad. “The members, along with the representatives, gathered and cheered the doctors from the main entrance of the colony to their residence, cheering, clapping and showering rose petals,” she mentioned in her post.

Earlier, similar videos of doctors receiving such wonderful welcomes went viral on social media. Case in point, Dr Vijayashree, a resident of an apartment in Bengaluru, who got a hero’s welcome from her neighbours.

Here’s another example of a doctor receiving such a welcome when she returned home after 20 days of Covid-19 duty. Even PM Modi shared the heartening video on Twitter.

